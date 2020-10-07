Felon charged with wearing body armor after traffic accident

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 41-year- old Temple, Oklahoma man is arrested after police find him standing on a corner with his three children after a traffic accident.

Glenn Reddy is charged with possession of body armor by a felon and has been released from jail.

Shortly before 8 p.m. last Friday an officer was sent to check on a man and three kids standing near the corner of Southwest Parkway and Cypress.

The officer learned Reddy had been involved in a traffic accident at that location earlier in the day.

His car had been impounded, and a cab was called for him, but officers said he told them he would just walk to a relative’s home with his kids.

Reddy also told officers he was on medication and that people were after him, so he was wearing body armor, and he took off his shirt to show officers the black kevlar body armor. As a felon, law prohibits the possession of body armor, and he was arrested.

Records show seven convictions for Reddy and 15 arrests in Wichita County since 1996.