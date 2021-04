MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — FEMA will be helping the residents of Bowie on Thursday.

FEMA will have disaster assistance specialists on April 8, 2021, to help citizens register for damage related to the February winter storms.

The community registration event will be from 10 a.m. To 3 p.m. at the Bowie Community Center located on Pelham.

Residents are asked to bring insurance, the address of the damaged property and your social security number.