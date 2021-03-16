FEMA to host disaster assistance and registration event in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— FEMA will be opening an Individual Assistance Field Office in Wichita Falls.

They will have in-person disaster assistance specialists available to help people register for FEMA assistance for property damage from the winter storm in February.

The event is set for Saturday, March 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wichita Falls Public Library and Recreation Center at 600 11th Street in room 205.

Attendees are asked to bring insurance information, the address of your damaged property, social security number, and contact information.

You can apply online by clicking here.

If you need accommodations or assistance filling out your FEMA application,

call 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585.

People who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should alert FEMA.