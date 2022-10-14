WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop on Kemp turns up meth, heroin, Xanax pills, and fentanyl.

The occupant of the Chevy Impala, Christopher Sartin, is jailed on three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Wichita County Jail

A Wichita County deputy said the driver failed to signal a lane change and he pulled it over at a gas station just before 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

The deputy said he recognized Sartin from previous narcotics investigations, and that Sartin’s hands were shaking and he was sweating, even though the temperature was 64 degrees.

He said Sartin said he had nothing illegal in the car but denied a request to search it. The deputy called of a K-9 team and the dog gave a positive alert to narcotics.

The deputy says he found a plastic food container with a yellowish powder he suspected was heroin, and it tested positive for fentanyl, with a weight of 5.4 grams.

He also said there were eight and a half yellow pills marked R039 weighing 7.42 grams he suspected were Xanax and a small amount of meth.

Sartin has a conviction in September for possession of a controlled substance and has another possession charge from July that is pending in the courts.