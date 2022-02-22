WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A traffic stop by Texas Department of Public Safety lead to a major drug seizure last week near Amarillo.

On Feb. 16 around 2:15 p.m. a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Toyota Rav4 traveling east on I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation.

During the stop the Trooper discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bags of methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, THC products, and suspected fentanyl tablets inside the rear cargo area.





DPS seized 48 pounds of methamphetamine, more than five pounds of cocaine, one and a half pounds of THC products, two ounces of marijuana and 331 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles, California to Fort Smith Arkansas.

The driver, Felipe Escalera-Nunez, 23, of Overland, Missouri, and passenger, Brian Salinas, 25, of Florissant, Missouri, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Both were transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.