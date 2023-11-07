WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A multi-month narcotics investigation led to the arrests of four Wichita Falls residents for alleged trafficking of Fentanyl from the Metroplex to Wichita Falls.

Gregorio Hernandez, Amber Leija, Griselda Campos, and Shawan Moore were arrested early Tuesday morning, November 7, 2023, in a traffic stop at Windthorst Road and Ireland Street and charged with the manufacture or delivery of controlled substances.

Officers with the Special Operations Division of the Wichita Falls Police Department said the vehicle had been under surveillance for several months as it traveled back and forth between the Metroplex and Wichita Falls.

According to the affidavit, while under surveillance, the suspect vehicle was seen going to several locations in Wichita Falls where narcotics transactions were believed to have taken place.

On Monday night, November 6, 2023, officers said they followed the Jeep Cherokee on another trip to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

According to authorities, officers said the vehicle pulled into a gas station in Fort Worth. They said Hernandez got out of the vehicle and took something from a man in the parking lot, put it in his pants, and returned to the vehicle.

Officers said the vehicle returned to Wichita Falls without stopping. When the Jeep entered Wichita Falls city limits, an officer stopped it and said they could smell marijuana inside it. They also said they saw a handgun in plain view lying on the back seat.

A pat down of Hernandez was done, and officers say they found a plastic baggie of blue pills marked with an “M” which field tested as Fentanyl. The total weight of the pills was 119 grams.

Moore was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance when officers said a bag of cocaine fell from his pants leg.