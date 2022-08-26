WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday.

The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due to suspected Fentanyl use.

According to WFPD SGT. Charlie Eipper, the conference will address the recent abuse, overdoses, and deaths from Fentanyl use in Wichita Falls.

Eipper also said that the conference will cover the plan to investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the illegal distribution of Fentanyl.

The WFPD Chief of Police, Manuel Borrego, and the Wichita County District Attorney, John Gillespie, will take part in the conference.

The conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. at The City of Wichita Falls Training Center and will be streamed live here.