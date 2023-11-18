WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—While there is yet to be a true brisk in the air, Midwestern State University is gearing up for Christmas.

Saturday morning November 18, 2023, MSU kicked off the Christmas season this morning with a Fantasy of Lights Fun Run. Over 150 people came out to view the Christmas themed lights and decorations on Hardin lawn. Those running had a choice of competing in the 5k or one mile fun run.

MSU President Dr. Stacia Haynie and director of MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights Dirk Welch spoke about what this year means to the community.

” This is just an opportunity for the community to come together and to celebrate the fantasy of lights and this is our 50th year, so we’re very excited about that,” Dr. Haynie said. “And also to raise some funds to support the community endeavor.”

Welch went on to explain how the university is keeping the tradition alive.



“So we are doing a couple of special things this year, one of which is we are so blessed to now have 50 displays in year 50,” Welch said. “We are placing 50 blue bulb ornaments in 50 of our Christmas trees and it harkens back to when the Burns family began this in the 1920s with the single blue bulb on a Christmas tree.”

MSU will turn on the lights on November 20, 2023, with their traditional community-based ceremony. All funds raised from this race went back to the MSU-Burns Fantasy of Lights.