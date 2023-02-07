YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County authorities are investigating after one was killed in a fiery one-vehicle wreck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Eddleman Park on Highway 380 West, just north of Graham.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of crash and when it caught fire. He said next of kin has not been notified.

The Young County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.