MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people were pronounced dead after a vehicle was engulfed in flames following a crash on U.S. Highway 81 in Montague County over the weekend.

According to Sgt. Marc Couch with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at around 5:10 a.m. on U.S. 81, about 2 miles north of Ringgold in Montague County.

Sgt. Couch said Katelyn Beth Smoot, 32, James Edward Echols, 78, and Billy Ray Herron, 78, all of Teral, Oklahoma, were pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Stefanie Horton.

Sgt. Couch said a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Smoot was traveling north on U.S. 81 and a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup driven by Echols and with Herron in the passenger’s seat was traveling southbound on U.S. 81.

According to the accident report, the Silverado drove across the center stripe into the southbound lane, colliding with the F-150. Sgt. Couch said the F-150 was engulfed in flames as a result of the collision.

According to Sgt. Couch, the driver of the Silverado was wearing a seatbelt, but it is unknown if the two occupants of the F-150 had their seatbelts equipped.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.