Fiesta Mariachi now open

Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — A brand new restaurant is now open in a spot that has been vacant for more than 15 years.

The doors at Fiesta Mariachi officially opened on Mallard right next to Samurai of Tokyo in what was once Zocalo.

Fiesta Mariachi is ready to serve the people of Wichita Falls an authentic style of Mexican food.

“Our food is different than what people in Wichita offer, as far as flavors go, it’s very different, it’s a different style, I would like people to come in a try it,” owner Alejandra Ortega said.

After a successful run at their Early, Texas location, Ortega wanted to expand to a bigger location.

“We’ve been in business for 13 years and we just wanted to expand and offer to try out the big city,” Ortega said.

And while here, they are hoping to connect with the community they serve.

“We’re trying to get everything going and everything moving and just we hope that people support us as we are supporting the community as well,” said Ortega.

Ortega is hoping that after the location was empty for the last 15 years, that Fiesta Mariachi can fill that spot for the next 15 years.