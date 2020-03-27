Fifteen total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wichita County, bringing the total to fifteen, officials announced in todays city council meeting.

Four of those fifteen patients who tested positive are currently hospitalized.

The new cases were announced while the Wichita Falls city council were meeting to discuss the possibility of issuing a shelter in place ordinance for the city.

Currently, no details are available on the new COVID-19 cases.

Wichita Falls City Officials said that more information on the three latest cases will be released at a later time.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, residents can call the Health District hotline at the number listed below:

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community, and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As always, you can keep up with the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Coronavirus section of our website.

