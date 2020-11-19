Fifth annual Turkey Fund in need of volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families have fallen on hard times, but, thanks to some dedicated volunteers, they won’t have to worry about providing a Thanksgiving meal for their loved ones.

In its fifth year, a local organization is prepping for its annual Texoma Turkey Fund to help feed families in need on Thanksgiving, and organization officials said they need volunteers

For Wichita Falls native Erin Hudson helping others is a selfless thought, and when she saw a Christmas Carol she was inspired by Ebenezer Scrooge

“The way that he turns it around for the Cratchit family is by delivering the biggest turkey in the town, and they love it and that brings them together and it makes their holiday. I thought, ‘Why not do that for local families on Thanksgiving,'” Turkey Fund Founder Erin Hudson said.

Last year, volunteers delivered more than 160 turkeys to families and this year they will deliver even more because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So volunteers are in need.

“Our biggest need this year is volunteers. We’ve got two hundred families to deliver to and that takes a lot of hands. On Tuesday [Nov. 24] from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. we will be unwrapping all of the birds and putting them into the brine,” Hudson said.

Hudson said if you would like to help but won’t be able to volunteer, there are other ways to pay it forward.

“We do still need donations of canned corn, canned beans, boxed potatoes and box stuffing. Those can be delivered to Fast Eddies anytime that they are open which is most of the time,” Hudson said.

She said helping others and giving back to the community is a gift in and of itself.