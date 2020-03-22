Officials confirm fifth case of COVID-19 in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District officials have announced a fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Wichita County Sunday morning.

The patient is a 58-year-old who “came in contact with an individual from Houston who has been diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 case.”

In a press release from Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, the statement reads the patient visited the following:

March 9: Flying J Travel Center located at 2311 Jacksboro Highway after 9 p.m.

March 10: Dollar General located at 3630 Jacksboro Highway at 6 p.m.

March 11: United Supermarket located at 4516 Jacksboro Highway at 7 p.m.

March 11: Family Dollar located at 3906 Jacksboro Highway at 8 p.m.

March 12: CVS Pharmacy Drive-Thru located at 3601 Jacksboro Highway at 2 p.m.

March 18: CVS Pharmacy Drive-Thru located at 3601 Jacksboro Highway at 5:45 p.m.

Officials said the patient flew into DFW on March 6 and drove to Wichita Falls and then sought medical treatment on March 16 in Arlington.

The 58-year-old went to a drive-up test facility in Wichita Falls on March 18 for a COVID-19 test.

Officials stated the person lives alone and has been in isolation since March 18, and “the symptoms are improving.”

For more information on anything COVID-19 related, the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District urges Texomans to call the Health District hotline at 940-761-7909.

The hotline hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon–2 p.m.