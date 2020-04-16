1  of  3
Fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Young County

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A fifth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Young County, according to the Young County Health Authority.

According to Dr. Pat Martin with the Young County Health Authority, the test was done in Young County but the patient is a resident of Palo Pinto. The person came in contact with a COVID-19 patient and has been under quarantine for some time already.

Young County officials issued a shelter-in-place order for the county that began April 1.

For all the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak, in Texoma and around the nation, visit the coronavirus section of our website.

