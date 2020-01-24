Fight at Old High leads to two arrests

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Old High students are arrested after a fight breaks out at school.

Oriah Vialpando, 17, is charged with assault and assault on a public servant.

A juvenile is also charged with assault and resisting arrest.

On Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. police were called to Old High.

When they arrived they were able to watch a video taken by two students that shows Vialpando and the juvenile fighting.

Officers said Vialpando was able to punch the juvenile in the face with a closed fist.

Police said a teacher tried to intervene and was hit.