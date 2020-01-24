Fight at Old High leads to two arrests

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Old High students are arrested after a fight breaks out at school.

Oriah Vialpando, 17, is charged with assault and assault on a public servant.

A juvenile is also charged with assault and resisting arrest.

On Thursday at around 12:30 p.m. police were called to Old High.

When they arrived they were able to watch a video taken by two students that shows Vialpando and the juvenile fighting.

Officers said Vialpando was able to punch the juvenile in the face with a closed fist.

Police said a teacher tried to intervene and was hit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News