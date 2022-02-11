PETROLIA (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities in Clay County are trying to piece together what happened at the high school basketball game Friday night between Seymour and Petrolia.

The footage was shot in Petrolia Friday night. The video was sent to our newsroom shortly before 10 p.m., Friday, Feb. 11.

The video appears to show a player having words with someone in the stands. Then, you see another spectator charge out of the stands throwing punches as many others got involved.

We received an unconfirmed report from a witness who said one student had to get stitches, and an adult was arrested.

We were also told a Seymour student was arrested and released to his parents.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.