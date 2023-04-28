Wichita Falls (KFDX/KJTL) — No arrests have been made in a stabbing Thursday, Apr. 27, at Sun Valley Apartments on Central Freeway.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Central Freeway around 3:45 p.m., for a possible assault or fight. Officers said two women had been in a fight, and one of them couldn’t get the other off of her, so she pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital and officers questioned the other suspect, but no arrest had been made.

Police were not sure which woman initiated the fight, or if both were equally responsible.

The woman’s injuries were not believed serious.