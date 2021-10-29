Filing for Republican Primary to open November 13

With just a few days away from Super Tuesday one key race that will have voters at the ballot box is the 13th congressional district seat to replace longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The filing period for the March 1, 2022, Republican Party Primary begins on Saturday, November 13, and lasts through Monday, December 13, at 6 p.m.

Interested, qualified parties may apply locally for the following positions on the Republican ballot:

District Judge, 30th Judicial District

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2

Criminal District Attorney Wichita County

District Clerk

County Judge

County Clerk

County Treasurer County Commissioner, Precinct 2

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

County Chair

For more information or to file, contact Annette Barfield, Wichita County Republican Party Chair, at (940) 642-8420 or (940) 767-2012. Or email her at wcrpchair@aol.com.

Potential candidates are reminded that they may not accept any donations or make any campaign expenditures until the name of their Campaign Treasurer is filed with the Texas Ethics Commission or the County Clerk, as appropriate. The Candidate may be the Treasurer.

In addition to the offices above, the Primary Election will select Republican candidates for:

US Representative, 13th District

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Commissioner of the General Land Office Commissioner of Agriculture

Railroad Commissioner

State Senator, 28th District

State Senator, 30th District

State Representative, 69th District

Applications for these positions must be filed with the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas in Austin.