Filing for Republican Primary to open November 13

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The filing period for the March 1, 2022, Republican Party Primary begins on Saturday, November 13, and lasts through Monday, December 13, at 6 p.m.
Interested, qualified parties may apply locally for the following positions on the Republican ballot:
- District Judge, 30th Judicial District
- Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 1
- Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 2
- Criminal District Attorney Wichita County
- District Clerk
- County Judge
- County Clerk
- County Treasurer
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 2
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
- County Chair
For more information or to file, contact Annette Barfield, Wichita County Republican Party Chair, at (940) 642-8420 or (940) 767-2012. Or email her at wcrpchair@aol.com.
Potential candidates are reminded that they may not accept any donations or make any campaign expenditures until the name of their Campaign Treasurer is filed with the Texas Ethics Commission or the County Clerk, as appropriate. The Candidate may be the Treasurer.
In addition to the offices above, the Primary Election will select Republican candidates for:
- US Representative, 13th District
- Governor
- Lieutenant Governor
- Attorney General
- Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Commissioner of Agriculture
- Railroad Commissioner
- State Senator, 28th District
- State Senator, 30th District
- State Representative, 69th District
Applications for these positions must be filed with the Chairman of the Republican Party of Texas in Austin.