‘Fill the Titan’ raises more than 1,600 pounds of pet food for animal shelters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Local animal shelters are getting some much needed donations from Nissan of Wichita Falls.

The Sixth Annual Fill the Titan campaign works in conjunction with the annual Clear the Shelters event. Nissan receives donations to supply local animal shelters with pet food.

This year, the campaign raised more than 1,600 pounds of pet food. A lot of this food was delivered today to the city’s animal services location. Nissan officials say every year this campaign shows how generous the community is.

“It’s just amazing and so heartwarming to know that our community would be so willing to give these dogs and cats and help our local animal shelters in this way,” Nissan of Wichita Falls Digital Marketing Manager Shelby Reese said.

Because there was so much food delivered to animal services, officials say they will be sharing the food with other shelters.