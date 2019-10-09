Final appeal denied for man convicted of killing state trooper

COTTON COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sixteen years after Cotton County Highway Patrol Trooper Nikky Green was shot and killed, his killer may finally be out of appeals for his death sentence.

The U.S. Supreme court has rejected Ricky Ray Malone’s appeal that argued he should only have been convicted of second-degree murder because he was intoxicated on meth at the time of the execution-style shooting.

An earlier appeal was based on arguments the jury did not take into consideration beneficial contributions Malone had made to society, such as serving as a Stephens County firefighter.

An appeals court threw out his death sentence, but it was later restored when a judge resentenced him.

In 2003 authorities said Green came across a mobile meth lab Malone was operating and a struggle ensued and Malone took Green’s gun, forced him to lie face down, and shot him twice in the back of the head.

Green’s widow Linda, helped get Nik’s law passed, which restricts sales of drugs used to make meth and traveled around the area to speak about the dangers of meth.

She remarried the former Jacksboro ISD superintendent Dennis Bennett and tragically lost him in a traffic accident earlier this year.