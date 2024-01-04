WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Ron Mauch, an Air Force retiree whose fascination with model trains led to a beloved exhibit that now has a limited time left.

After eight years of entertaining thousands of guests, there are just a few more days left to check out the heart of downtown model train display at the Museum of North Texas History.

Owner of the display, Ronald Mauch, mentioned he began collecting model trains more than 25 years ago and decided what better way to enjoy them than with the public.

Mauch said, “It doesn’t matter how old you are. The display has appeal for folks of all ages. The exhibit has been here for eight years, and I’ve entertained thousands of people with it, put a lot of smiles on people’s faces, and it doesn’t matter if you’re five years old or 95 years old, everyone seems to enjoy it quite a bit.”

The final dates for the Museum of North Texas History display are Friday, Jan. 5 until Saturday, Jan. 6 and then again January 11 through the 13. Times for each show date are 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 2:30 p.m., with the trains running 30 to 45 minutes during each time slot.