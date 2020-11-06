Final election results for Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The final results from the 2020 election in Wichita County are in.

WFISD School Bond

Prop 1 passes 50.56% with 13,341 votes

Proposition 1 proposes $276,415,000 for the acquisition of the land and construction on two new state-of-the-art high schools in Wichita Falls, one on the east side of the city and one on the west side.

Prop 2 fails with 47.82% with 13,693

Proposition 2 asks for $13,585,000 for recreational and athletic facilities at each new high school.

WFISD ISD Trustee Place 4

Wichita Falls Mayor

Wichita Falls City Council District 3

Wichita Falls City Council District 4

Wichita Falls City Council District 5

County Commissioner Precinct 2

Ronny Jackson has been declared the winner US Representative District 13 beating Gus Trujillo. John Cornyn defeated MJ Hegar to hold his seat as US Senator.

Please find the full results below:

