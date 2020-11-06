Final election results for Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The final results from the 2020 election in Wichita County are in.
WFISD School Bond
Prop 1 passes 50.56% with 13,341 votes
Proposition 1 proposes $276,415,000 for the acquisition of the land and construction on two new state-of-the-art high schools in Wichita Falls, one on the east side of the city and one on the west side.
Prop 2 fails with 47.82% with 13,693
Proposition 2 asks for $13,585,000 for recreational and athletic facilities at each new high school.
WFISD ISD Trustee Place 4
- Dale Harvey 56.55% with 3,118 votes
- Jason 43.45% with 2,396 votes
Wichita Falls Mayor
- James Huling 13.71% with 3,897 votes
- Kevin Hunter 30.46% with 8,658 votes
- Stephen Santellana 55.82% with 15,865
Wichita Falls City Council District 3
- Mel Martinez — 33.13% with 2,026 votes
- Jeff Browning — 66.87% with 4,090 votes
Wichita Falls City Council District 4
- Jason Hester 43.24% with 3,203 votes
- Tim Brewer 56.76% with 4,205 votes
Wichita Falls City Council District 5
- Steve Jackson 53.94% with 1,754 votes
- Tom Taylor 46.06% with 1,498 votes
County Commissioner Precinct 2
- Mickey Fincannon 84.02% with 6,252 votes
- Lee Harvey (Write-in) 15.98% with 1,189 votes
Ronny Jackson has been declared the winner US Representative District 13 beating Gus Trujillo. John Cornyn defeated MJ Hegar to hold his seat as US Senator.
Please find the full results below:
