WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the most storied rivalries in Texas high school football is coming to an end after 2023, and residents of Wichita Falls can now make sure they’re present for the final chapter.

Single-game tickets for the 62nd and final matchup between the Rider Raiders and the Wichita Falls Coyotes on the football field are now available for purchase.

The last Rider-Old High football game will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The Raiders will be the home team for their final matchup with the Coyotes. Rider fans will enter the stadium using the west entrance and Old High fans will enter using the east entrance.

Season tickets are also available for both the Raiders and the Coyotes for $25 each, as well as the Hirschi Huskies for $10. The district also provides the option to buy a season pass for all three WFISD high schools for $48.

For assistance with online ticket orders, call 1-866-HTT-4TIX (1-866-488-4849) or email fansupport@hometownticketing.com.

Looking back on Wichita Falls’ crosstown rivalry

The crosstown rivalry will come to a close at the conclusion of the 2023-2024 school year, after which time the Wichita Falls Independent School District is set to open its two new high schools, Legacy and Memorial.

Since the Rider-Old High rivalry began in 1964, the two teams have met on the football field 61 times. The Raiders have the overwhelming advantage in the series with 40 total wins, including the last nine meetings. The Coyotes have been victorious 18 times, with their last win coming in 2014. Three matchups have ended in a tie.

To send off this storied crosstown rivalry, special reports will air on KFDX and KJTL in the days leading up to the Rider-Old High game on Friday, August 25. Make sure to tune in for a look back on some of the most memorable moments in the history of the Rider-Old High game.

These special reports will begin running on Monday, August 21, 2023.