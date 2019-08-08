Find weekend fun throughout Texoma

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The summer might be coming to a close, but there is still fun to be had in the Texoma community. Check out these fun events for the whole family to enjoy.

Friday, Aug. 9

Fun for the adults can be had at The Bike Shop at 2708 Southwest Parkway for Free Beer Friday. This event has been going on for years, and the folks at The Bike Shop invite Texomans to enjoy a free beer in thanks for the continued support for the cyclist community.

Free Beer Friday begins at 5 p.m. at 2708 Southwest Parkway.

Wichita Falls is home to many incredible artists, and Friday folks can come together for some “Organized Chaos.”

Local artists Glen Bacus and Bobby Dove to 9th Street Studios for this special art opening. The event reveals differing perspectives of Nature and how those interpretations highlight personal experience. This opening will be complemented by local vineyards, cheese makers and farmers.

The event will run from 6—9 p.m.

Local favorites MIYAGI in concert with JAR OF DIRT opening the show.

The concert will be at Iron Horse Pub from 9—11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Nature lovers are welcomed to head out to the Lake Arrowhead State Park for a bird walk.

Dust off the shoes and hit the trail. Officials with the Rolling Plains Chapter Texas Master Naturalist are sponsoring the event and leading the walk. Officials ask folks to dress for the weather and bring binoculars for spying anything interesting.

Everyone will meet at the dump stations at the first camping area to the left after entering the park.

The walk will be from 8—9:30 a.m.

Another opportunity for students to get ready for the school year will be Saturday morning.

The family event is meant to prepare students for school by providing information and free school supplies and backpacks for those qualifying for the school lunch program for WFISD and CVISD.

Officials ask parents be sure to bring proof of qualifying for the lunch program to get free supplies. Any government assistance is accepted.

The event will be from 9 a.m.—noon.

Following three US mass shootings last week, communities members have organized a march and rally against domestic terrorism this Saturday.

Wichita Falls’ Metropolitan Community Church pastors Mel Martinez and Cynthia Archibald organized the event.

The march will begin at 10 a.m. at 3308 Kemp Blvd. and the rally will be in Parker Square.

More art fun is available for the kids through the ArtZeum series.

Kids are welcomed to attend the free event from 1:30—3 p.m.

This week, kids can celebrate the Magical, Mysterious, Marvelous Monarch.

The state insect of Texas has been capturing the interest of observers now for many years. This beautiful bright orange and black butterfly is such a vital part of our state.

During this session kids will learn from members of the Rolling Plains Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists on why the monarch is so special. They’ll discuss monarch biology, anatomy, migration, milkweed host plants and what you can do to insure that this beautiful butterfly will continue to bring pleasure to generations to come.

Participants can help re-enact the history of monarch research in an interactive play about Dr. Fred Urquhart..

Folks can jam out to the Dallas/Fort Worth band Desperado Saturday night at Iron Horse Pub.

The band pays tribute to one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, the Eagles, and they will be on stage from 9—11:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

As tax-free weekend continues, officials with Rhea Lana’s of Wichita Falls will host a kids consignment event at the Wellington Banquet and Conference Center. Sale items will include deals from newborn to junior’s clothing, shoes, toys, baby gear and much more.

The week-long sale will last until Aug. 17.

