Finishing Touch to close its doors after 45 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Finishing Touch in Wichita Falls announced Saturday night on their Facebook page that they would be closing their doors.

Finishing Touch is a unique gift shop that has created memories for Texomans for 45 years.

“𝘐 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘍𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘛𝘰𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 $900 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘢𝘹 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘶𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘭𝘰𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘵 𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘺,” Finishing Touch owner James Wetherbee said on the gift shop’s Facebook post.

The Facebook post also asked that customers share their favorite Finishing Touch moments in the comments. You can access Finishing Touch’s Facebook page here.