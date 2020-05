Finishing Touch to close its doors after 45 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) ā€” Finishing Touch in Wichita Falls announced Saturday night on their Facebook page that they would be closing their doors.

Finishing Touch is a unique gift shop that has created memories for Texomans for 45 years.

“š˜ š˜“š˜µš˜¢š˜³š˜µš˜¦š˜„ š˜µš˜©š˜¦ š˜š˜Ŗš˜Æš˜Ŗš˜“š˜©š˜Ŗš˜Æš˜Ø š˜›š˜°š˜¶š˜¤š˜© š˜øš˜Ŗš˜µš˜© š˜«š˜¶š˜“š˜µ $900 š˜§š˜³š˜°š˜® š˜¢ š˜µš˜¢š˜¹ š˜³š˜¦š˜§š˜¶š˜Æš˜„ š˜¢š˜Æš˜„ š˜¢ š˜øš˜©š˜°š˜­š˜¦ š˜­š˜°š˜µ š˜°š˜§ š˜“š˜øš˜¦š˜¢š˜µ š˜¦š˜²š˜¶š˜Ŗš˜µš˜ŗ,” Finishing Touch owner James Wetherbee said on the gift shop’s Facebook post.

The Facebook post also asked that customers share their favorite Finishing Touch moments in the comments. You can access Finishing Touch’s Facebook page here.