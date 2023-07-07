WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A popular Tex-Mex restaurant in Wichita Falls is no stranger to a full parking lot. However, citizens hoping to grab late lunch on Friday afternoon were shocked to find the parking lot full of firetrucks instead of cars.

Firefighters with the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to On The Border at Sikes Senter Mall, located at the corner of Kemp Boulevard and Midwestern Parkway, just before 12:45 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, in reference to a structure fire.

WFFD firefighters respond to a fire at On The Border on Friday afternoon (Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, who was at the scene of the fire, said a fire was inadvertently started inside an exterior wall of the restaurant while it was undergoing construction.

The restaurant had to be vacated for the safety of On The Border’s patrons as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

According to Ashlock, responding firefighters were able to open the wall and extinguish the fire in relatively little time, stopping the fire from growing any larger and causing extensive damage to the structure.

Ashlock said the damage that was done to the structure as a result of the fire was very minimal, and only a small amount of smoke made its way into the restaurant itself. He estimated the total damages at under $1,000 and later said he doesn’t think the restaurant will have to close for any significant amount of time.

Residents of Wichita Falls who love Tex-Mex can breathe a sigh of relief.

According to Ashlock, no injuries were reported by patrons of On The Border, bystanders, or firefighters on the scene as a result of this fire.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.