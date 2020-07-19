Fire causes $10K in damages to vacant home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters stopped the spread of a fire in a residential area that caused more than $10,000 in damage to the structure and surrounding area.

According to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, officials responded to a call in the 2000 block of 10th Street just after 9 a.m. Sunday.

Ashlock stated heavy smoke poured out of a a vacant house that was on fire in the back of the house.

Ashlock said there were no valuable items in the house, but the fire caused about $10,000 in damage to the house.

The house next to the fire had about $1,500 in damage ot the siding.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control, and there were no injuries reported.