WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — China Star Buffett will need some repairs after a fire broke out at the restaurant Friday afternoon.

Wichita Falls Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said crews were dispatched to the restaurant off Central Freeway around 1:30 p.m. on March 10, 2023.

Mawson said crews found the fire at one of the grill vent hoods. He said the fire started at one of the Woks and burned up into the vent stack.

The damage is estimated to be $50,000 to the building and $10,000 to the contents. No injuries were reported.