WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Overnight, the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Kemp.

When fire crews arrived on the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday, August 10, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-story house and the detached garage before discovering another structure was also involved.

The first structure received some heavy fire damage and had already been burned previous to this incident. The second structure received some fire damage to an exterior wall, but that building was vacant.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was not called to assist any occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.