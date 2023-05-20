Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Camelot apartments on Harrison Street. Photo Credit: KFDX/KJTL

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A laundry room fire damaged a Wichita Falls apartment building, Saturday morning.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department, Assistant Fire Marshal Jared Burchett, just before noon, firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Harrison Street, at the Camelot Apartments, for a structure fire.

They found smoke coming from one of the buildings and discovered a laundry room on fire. It took about 25 minutes to contain the blaze that was started by a gas line feeding into a water heater. Four apartment units were briefly evacuated.

Burchett said the fire caused approximately $10,000 in damage to the laundry room, and a storage room directly above it.

A portion of Harrison was closed while the fire was fought. The evacuated residence were allowed to return after the fire was contained and smoke was cleared from their apartments. No injuries were reported.