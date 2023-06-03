WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Firefighters battled an early morning house fire Saturday.

According to WFFD assistant fire marshal, Eddie Mawson, just before 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 4100 block of Belmede Drive for a structure fire.

They found smoke coming from the house and worked quickly to extinguish the blaze. All occupants were able to get out of the house, including the family pets.

Mawson said the fire was caused by electrical arcing in the attic. No injuries were reported, and The American Red Cross was called to assist the family. Mawson estimated the damages at a little over $30,000.