WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters are investigating an early morning fire on Miami Street.

According to WFFD Fire Investigator Eddie Mawson, shortly before 7 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2023, the fire department responded to a house fire in the 3100 block of Miami. They found smoke and fire coming from the roof and worked quickly to contain the blaze.

Mawson said the house was vacant and was being remodeled. No one was there when the fire started. Although the cause is under investigation, Mawson said it appears the fire was started by a water heater. He estimated damages around $20,000. No injuries were reported.

