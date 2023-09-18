WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Fire Department tackled two different blazes on Monday, September 18, 2023, in Wichita Falls.

The first fire happened at 10:32 a.m. at 1208 12th Street.

Firefighters were called out to a two-story residential structure showing heavy smoke. The building was described as a brick two-story fourplex with a pier and beam foundation and concrete tile roof.

The structure was vacant and boarded up at the time of the fire, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson.

The damage to the structure is estimated to be $10,000, and damage to contents was $500, Mawson said. The cause of the first fire is under investigation.

The second fire happened just after noon on Maurine Street.

The WFFD was called to a structure fire at 2022 Maurine at 12:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly saw smoke coming from the rear of the structure and attacked the fire from the back. The structure was a pier and beam, a wood-framed structure with a composition roof.

According to Maweson, the fire started in the kitchen area of the house and burned into another room.

The damage to the structure is estimated to be $15,000, and the damage to contents is reportedly estimated to be $2,000. The Red Cross was not notified, Mawson said.

No injuries were reported at the scene and no one was at the house at the time of the fire. It is undetermined how the second fire started at this time