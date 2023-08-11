WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett firefighters are investigating a blaze that destroyed a former burrito shop in the city’s downtown area.

Fire crews from Burkburnett, Sheppard Air Force Base, Friberg Cooper, and the Burkburnett police, responded to the 200 block of East 3rd Street just after 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Fire officials told our crew on scene, it took more than two and half hours to get the fire extinguished, and they don’t believe the storm contributed to the fire.

The shop is considered a total loss, but it is still unknown if the fire or smoke damaged the businesses around it.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.