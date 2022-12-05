HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Several months after opening up their new restaurant in Henrietta, offering a high-class experience, the owners of Knic Knac’s Steak and Seafood house are safe after a massive fire over the weekend.

In a social media post, Ellen Fee said she was out of town at the time, but she said it was because of their dog that her husband James was saved.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, Dec. 4, 2022. Henrietta, Jolly, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, and Medic One all responded at 405 West Gilbert, and deputies assisted in getting James, a cat and dog out okay.

A post from Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department said James was taken to Clay County Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Knic Knac’s opened this past summer offering steak, seafood, cajun dishes, and even duck on the menu.

For about three years starting in 2017, the Fees had their restaurant in Ringgold before having to close due to the Highway 82 expansion.

Also on social media, the Fees said they will be closed until further notice.