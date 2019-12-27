Fire on Beard Avenue affects two homes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The cause of an early morning house fire that affected two homes in the 4100 block of Beard Avenue is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 5:30 this morning.

They reportedly kicked down the door at one of the residences to check for residents.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside at the time of the fire but there was a white pickup in one of the driveways.

As of now, we do know power and gas have been cut to both homes.

Firefighters are still out investigating the cause of the fire.

