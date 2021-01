YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A large grass fire in Young County is 100% contained this evening after exploding to more than 300 acres.

Six fire departments in the area responded to Olney just before 1 p.m.

The Texas A&M Forest Service fire activity map lists the Campbell Fire covered around 320 acres.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported.