Fire officials remind residents of the dangers of space heaters, generators

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As Texomans do whatever they can to stay warm in these frigid cold temperatures, fire officials are once again reminding them to prioritize their safety.

Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 2800 block of Holliday Wednesday morning where an unattended space heater that was plugged into an extension chord went up in flames burning all the contents of the building.

Luckily no one was injured.

Residents are being reminded to remain at a safe distance from space heaters and to keep them away from anything flammable but also of the dangers of running generators to power lights and appliances.

“Whenever generators are used they need to be put outside where the Carbon Monoxide can’t get inside the structure, it’s very hazardous, it’s poisonous and it’s deadly,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock said.

Ashlock said other things that can be caused are headaches, nausea and dizziness.

Ashlock said people are using space heaters unsafely to do things like thaw out pots and this heats the inside of the wall and after going unnoticed for a while that’s what causes a larger fire.