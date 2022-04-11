WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KTJL) — Crews with the Wichita Falls Fire Department are battling a two fire on the corner of Sheppard Access Road and Iowa Park Road.

Firefighters were dispatched to the corner of Sheppard Access Road and Iowa Park Road around 4 p.m. on Monday, April 11 about a possible structure fire.

When crews arrived, they signaled 102, upgrading the fire to a two-alarm fire and calling additional WFFD units to the scene.

Units with the Wichita Falls Fire Department, Wichita Falls Police Department, and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene, totaling at least 30 units.











According to our crew on the scene, the fire is at the old Freddy’s Casa Mañana building on Old Iowa Park Road.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We are working to gather more information.

This is a breaking news story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.