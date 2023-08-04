WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An early morning fire on Friday severely damaged a local apartment complex in Wichita Falls.

The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to the 5000 block of Professional Drive at 6:25 a.m. When the firefighters arrived, they found an apartment building on fire, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock.

Two fire trucks were used to fight the fire from the north and south ends of the building, along with several water lines.

WFFD crews searched the apartments to ensure tenants were evacuated from all apartments in the structure.

The crews were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes.

Ashlock said the fire burned across the top floor and roof of the entire building, and the downstairs apartments all sustained heavy water damage. The damage was substantial in all 16 of the apartments in building 5246.

There have been no injuries reported at this time; however, one deceased cat was found in an upstairs apartment, but all other pets and tenants have been accounted for.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist 17 displaced tenants.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation at this time.