Fire victim airlifted to OKC burn unit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – An early morning house fire in Wichita Falls sent a man to the hospital and eventually via helicopter to the Oklahoma City burn unit for treatment.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue around 8:00 a.m. Saturday for a structure engulfed in flames.

While at the scene, authorities encountered the man outside a neighbor’s home and took him for treatment. The neighbor told KFDX that the man was living in the condemned home in deplorable conditions and had at least two previous fire incidents at the property. She said he banged on her door during the Saturday morning blaze and was obviously seriously injured by fire.

According to neighbors the house has been condemned for a long period of time and has been a haven for hoarding, trash and dozens of rats. The neighbor said area homeowners have been trying for months to get something done about the property but to no avail.

No word on the identity of the fire victim. He’s described as being in his 40’s and being related to the home’s former resident.