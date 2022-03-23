BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Quick action from faculty, staff, students, and the Bowie Police Department helped prevent a potentially tragic situation after a knife and firearm were found in a student’s backpack Wednesday morning.

J. Blake Enlow, Bowie ISD’s Superintendent, said it was the students and the staff who saw something and said something Wednesday, March 23, 2022, that kept students safe.

“Bowie ISD takes all threats seriously,” Enlow said in a letter addressed to Bowie ISD Stakeholders.

According to the letter, the administration at Bowie Intermediate School was notified of a possible threat of a weapon on campus.

Enlow said campus administration immediately investigated the threat and promptly separated the student and their backpack in the office.

The investigation revealed a knife and a firearm in the student’s backpack. The Bowie Police Department responded immediately and removed the student and weapons from campus.

Enlow said the school was placed on a “hold” until it was deemed safe to return to class after the student and weapons were off campus.

A letter to the district from Superintendent J. Blake Enlow can be found below:

