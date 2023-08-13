CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — No sign of relief for fire crews, today battling a grass fire near Lake Arrowhead. The fire is near the area of Hippy Beach at Lake Arrowhead.

A little after 1 p.m., Clay County firefighters responded to Grinke Road, on the back side of the lake, for a grass fire. Several departments along with Clay County deputies responded. No word on if any homes or structures have been involved.

Portions of the area were closed off to traffic while the fire was fought. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service incident website, the fire has consumed nearly 40 acres as of 4:30 this afternoon and is 0% contained.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.