COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche County residents are mourning the loss of one of their bravest as wildfires ravaged the county Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Comanche County Volunteer Fire Departments saw many fires in the Comanche County area. Crews across the county worked relentlessly putting out flames according to a press release from Comanche County.

Also, the statement said that other firefighters were injured but the number of people injured was not released at the time of publication not was the degree of their injuries.

At this time, crews are still battling fires in the vicinity of Lasso Loop in Southeast Comanche County, and it is 75% contained.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for the Lasso Loop area, and residents are sheltering at Rangers Rodeo arena. Crews are still working in the area. Please drive with caution and keep an eye out for responders.

The fires are currently under investigation, and the King Rd./Ellsworth fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as this story develops.