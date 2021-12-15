Firefighters again battle string of wildfires in parts of Iowa Park and Electra

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Several local fire fighters spent the day battling yet another string of wildfires that took place in parts of Iowa Park and Electra this evening.

These fires come just five days after the wildfire in Electra that covered more than two thousand acres and destroyed a home.

Officials said these fires that we’re seeing are caused by fast-moving grassfires due to high winds, but thankfully, the fires Wednesday caused no structure or home damage, and residents should all be safe.

Officials said the first of these fires started west of Iowa Park off of 367 in remote ranch land, and after getting those contained around noon, two more large fires broke out along us 287 near Harmony Road and Burnett Ranch road.

Those fires, which were moving toward the highway, led to road closures. Highway 287 had been closed at mid-day in both directions going toward Iowa Park from Electra and at FM 368 for northbound traffic due to the heavy smoke, but all have since reopened for traffic.

There were also Texas Forest Service Task Force units deployed, including two air tankers that were deployed to this area to stage for fires.

Students at Iowa Park High School were also released early in case the fires or smoke got too close, but there was no mass evacuation of residents in the area.

Officials said they want to thank the numerous local fire departments that came to assist with the fire and keep those residents safe.

As a reminder, all unincorporated areas of Wichita County are under an outdoor burn ban until further notice. Violators face fines up to $500 per incident.