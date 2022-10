WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Firefighters and police are on the scene of a reported fire near the intersection of Holliday and 15th Street near downtown.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Saturday October 1, the fire department was dispatched to a structure fire in that area. Police were sent to direct traffic away from the scene.

Preliminary reports indicated heavy smoke and fire coming from a structure. No injuries have been reported. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.