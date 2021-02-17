Firefighters keep themselves safe as they respond to those needing help

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we continue to experience these low temperatures residents are doing everything they can to stay warm.

However, Wichita Falls firefighters said some fires they’ve responded to reveal some of these methods can be as dangerous as the cold weather.

Some firefighters tell how they too are keeping themselves safe and still getting to those who need help.

“It’s a lot more difficult when it’s snowy and icy and all that good stuff,” Wichita Falls Fire Department Captain Matthew Childs said.

Childs said it has been pretty challenging working in these weather conditions.

“One of our big plans that we have to take care of is our equipment and ourselves, the equipment we have to make sure that our pumps don’t freeze up,” Childs said. “Making sure that we stay warm, work for a little bit then go sit inside of a warm truck or something for a little bit then work some more and then just alternate crews in and out.”

Childs said for their own safety, it takes firefighters extended times to get to scenes.

“We have to go slow just like everybody else, we’ve got a lot of dollars in equipment that we are driving around town and they slide just like the cars do and so we gotta take extra precautions there as well,” Childs said.

That’s why Childs and Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock urge people to prioritize their safety.

It’s very important that people understand that when you’re burning things inside that they will put off that Carbon Monoxide gas and it is deadly also the heaters inside make sure that you maintain a safe distance away from flammables that’s very important also and just be safe,” Ashlock said.

Both Ashlock and Childs ask Wichitans to do their part in keeping themselves safe as they continue to do the same.

Residents are also being reminded to slow down in this weather and even more so when you see emergency vehicles and to please not drive to fire scenes out of curiosity, because that makes it all the harder for their trucks to get through.