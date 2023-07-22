WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Area firefighters were kept busy by multiple fires Saturday afternoon.

According to Wichita Falls Fire Department Assistant Fire Marshal Jody Ashlock, The WFFD was dispatched to the area of Sheppard Access Road and Airport Drive for a structure fire. They found a one-acre grass fire that involved an uninhabited single-wide mobile home in the 3100 block of Old Burk Highway, where multiple grass fires were burning.

Ashlock said there were a total of four fires burning in a one-mile area that totaled approximately 15 acres. Firefighters and equipment from Sheppard Air Force Base and the Texas Forestry Service to assist.

While firefighters worked to extinguish these fires, another structure fire came in the 1100 block of Burk Road. Ashlock said it was a small fire on an outside wall at a vacant warehouse. This structure is known to be inhabited by vagrants, and has been involved in fire in the past.

As soon as that fire was extinguished, firefighters were told of another grass fire that was close to a structure on East Lincoln. They found the fire in a dense pasture. Ashlock said that fire did not involve any structures, but it did burn two acres of pastureland.

No injuries were reported. The cause of these fires is under investigation.