WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a pickup truck that caught fire in the 4800 block of Seymour Highway around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning.

Firefighters had the fire out within minutes, but the truck appears to be totaled.





The pickup, a Ford F-250, was in the westbound lane of Seymour Highway, just west of Fairway Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.